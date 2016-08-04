版本:
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.15

Aug 4 Heroux-devtek Inc

* Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million

* Sees fy 2019 sales about c$420 million

* Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage:

