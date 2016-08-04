BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 earnings per share $1.27

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Q2 earnings per share $1.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $740 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.2 million
* Q2 raw material costs increased 3 percent from q1 of 2016, in line with company's expectation
* Anticipates Q3 raw material costs will be up modestly from Q2
* Unit volume growth is expected in each of company's segments in second half of 2016
* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions, are expected to range from $210 million to $240 million for year
* Expects a non-cash pension settlement charge of $14 million to $18 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer