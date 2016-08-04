BRIEF-Party City Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Aug 4 Party City Holdco Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.00 to $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Party city announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.25

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion

* Party City Holdco Inc says reiterating its 2016 outlook

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)