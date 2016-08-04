版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures awarded contract for E-JETS E2S

Aug 4 Cpi Aerostructures Inc :

* Awarded Contract By Embraer For The E-Jets e2s

* CPI Aero has received a binding go ahead notice for first shipset to be delivered to Embraer during q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

