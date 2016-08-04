版本:
BRIEF-Buckle reports quarterly results

Aug 4 Buckle Inc

* Buckle Inc reports July 2016 net sales

* Quarterly sales fell 10.1 percent to $212.2 million

* July sales fell 9.8 percent to $66.5 million

* July comparable store net sales fell 10.9 percent; qtrly comparable sales fell 10.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

