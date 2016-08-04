BRIEF-Buckle reports quarterly results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Buckle Inc
* Buckle Inc reports July 2016 net sales
* Quarterly sales fell 10.1 percent to $212.2 million
* July sales fell 9.8 percent to $66.5 million
* July comparable store net sales fell 10.9 percent; qtrly comparable sales fell 10.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer