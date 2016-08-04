版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Acceleron Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.59

Aug 4 Acceleron Pharma Inc :

* Acceleron Pharma reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐