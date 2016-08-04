BRIEF-Stratasys Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36

Aug 4 Stratasys Ltd :

* Stratasys releases second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $172.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.8 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stratasys Ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $60 to $70 million

* Stratasys Ltd says reiterated company's revenue and net income (loss) for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016