BRIEF-Stratasys Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Stratasys Ltd :
* Stratasys releases second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue $172.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.8 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stratasys Ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $60 to $70 million
* Stratasys Ltd says reiterated company's revenue and net income (loss) for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer