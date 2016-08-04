版本:
BRIEF-Trevena Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 4 Trevena Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trevena reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Further company coverage:

