公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Aveo Oncology Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 4 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo oncology reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.13 Further company coverage:

