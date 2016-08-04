版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Five Star Quality Care Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

Aug 4 Five Star Quality Care Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $279 million

* Five Star Quality Care Inc announces second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐