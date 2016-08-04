版本:
BRIEF-Hhgregg Q1 loss per share $0.26

Aug 4 Hhgregg Inc :

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21

* Q1 sales $424 million versus i/b/e/s view $416.4 million

* Hhgregg announces first fiscal quarter operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

