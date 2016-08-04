BRIEF-Hhgregg Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hhgregg Inc :
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $424 million versus i/b/e/s view $416.4 million
* Hhgregg announces first fiscal quarter operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer