BRIEF-Bats Global Markets Q2 adjusted earnings $0.35 per share

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Bats Global Markets Inc
* Bats reports second quarter total revenue growth of 11%
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Qtrly adjusted earnings rose to $0.35 per diluted share
* Net revenue for q2 of 2016 increased 11% to $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer