BRIEF-Bats Global Markets Q2 adjusted earnings $0.35 per share

Aug 4 Bats Global Markets Inc

* Bats reports second quarter total revenue growth of 11%

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Qtrly adjusted earnings rose to $0.35 per diluted share

* Net revenue for q2 of 2016 increased 11% to $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

