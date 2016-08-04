版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 sales $323.1 million

Aug 4 Blue Bird Corp

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $950 million

* Blue Bird reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $323.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

