BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 sales $323.1 million

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Blue Bird Corp
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $950 million
* Blue Bird reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 sales $323.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer