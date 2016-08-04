版本:
BRIEF-Cogent Communications Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Aug 4 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

* Cogent Communications reports second quarter 2016 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

