BRIEF-Gogo Q2 loss per share $0.51

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Gogo Inc
* Q2 revenue $148 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.5 million
* Gogo announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 total revenue $575 million to $595 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $585.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fy 2016, raises installation guidance and sees 2016 consolidated revenue to be above midpoint of co's guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer