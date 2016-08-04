BRIEF-Gogo Q2 loss per share $0.51

Aug 4 Gogo Inc

* Q2 revenue $148 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.5 million

* Gogo announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 total revenue $575 million to $595 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $585.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fy 2016, raises installation guidance and sees 2016 consolidated revenue to be above midpoint of co's guidance range