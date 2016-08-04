版本:
BRIEF-Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.52

Aug 4 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

