BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies reported Q2 EPS ($0.71)

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc
* Cellular Therapies reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer