BRIEF-Henry Schein Q2 earnings per share $1.46

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Henry Schein Inc
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.46
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Henry Schein reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.85 billion
* "North America dental sales were below our expectations in second quarter"
* Revised guidance reflects uncertainty related to brexit, strength of U.S. Dollar, a cautious view of North America dental market
* Now expects that restructuring initiatives will continue into H2 2016 as co continues to lower costs in light of market uncertainties
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "North America dental sales reflect softness in U.S. That began in early June"
* Previous guidance for 2016 adjusted EPS was $6.55 to $6.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer