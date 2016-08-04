版本:
BRIEF-Plug Power reported Q2 EPS ($0.04)

Aug 4 Plug Power Inc

* Plug Power announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $20.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

