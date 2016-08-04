BRIEF-Akorn reported Q2 EPS $0.50

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Akorn Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.58 including items
* Akorn provides second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $281 million versus i/b/e/s view $273 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that full year GAAP earnings per share will be at upper end of previously communicated ranges of $1.56 - $1.66
* Expects that full year NON-GAAP earnings per share will be at upper end of previously communicated ranges of $2.10 - $2.20
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of Directors authorizes $200 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer