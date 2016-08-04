BRIEF-Kvh Industries reported Q2 EPS ($0.05)

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Kvh Industries Inc
* KVH industries reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 revenue $44 million to $46 million
* Q2 revenue $46 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.5 million
* KVH Industries Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* GAAP diluted net income per share for Q3 projected to be in range of $0.08 to $0.13
* KVH Industries Inc says revenue for full year is projected to be in range of $190 million to $210 million
* Kvh Industries Inc says for full year GAAP diluted EPS projected to be in range of $0.12 to $0.42
* GAAP diluted EPS for full year projected to be in range of $0.66 to $0.96
* Kvh Industries Inc says for Q3 GAAP net income (loss) per share to be in range of a net loss of $0.03 per share to net income of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer