BRIEF-Istar Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

Aug 4 Istar Inc

* Istar announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

