BRIEF-Paratek Pharma reports Q2 loss per share of $1.69

Aug 4 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $1.69

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paratek pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Phase 3 registration study evaluating omadacycline for treatment of cabp remains on track to report as early as q3 of 2017