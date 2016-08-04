BRIEF-Paratek Pharma reports Q2 loss per share of $1.69

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 loss per share $1.69
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Paratek pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Phase 3 registration study evaluating omadacycline for treatment of cabp remains on track to report as early as q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer