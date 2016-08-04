版本:
BRIEF-Townsquare Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

Aug 4 Townsquare Media Inc :

* Q2 revenue $137.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Townsquare reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

