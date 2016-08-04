BRIEF-Townsquare Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Townsquare Media Inc :
* Q2 revenue $137.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Townsquare reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer