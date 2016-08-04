版本:
BRIEF-Curis Q2 loss per share $0.09

Aug 4 Curis Inc

* Curis reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $1.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

