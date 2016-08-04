版本:
BRIEF-Parnell Pharmaceuticals sees FY 2016 revenue of $14 million to $16 million

Aug 4 Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd Announces Financial Results For The Six

* Month period ended june 30, 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $14 million to $16 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

