BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases full-year 2016 production guidance by 3% while maintaining capital expenditure guidance
* Increases target of 2016 total gross proceeds from asset divestitures by year-end to more than $2.0 billion from $1.2 to $1.7 billion
* 2016 Q2 production averaged approximately 657,100 BOE per day
* 2017 total production volumes are projected to be down approximately 5% compared to 2016 levels
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial and operational results
* Q2 loss per share $2.48
* While maintaining its 2016 capex guidance, now sees capex to be at higher end of its current guidance range
* As of June 30, 2016, Chesapeake's debt principal balance was approximately $8.7 billion
* With closing of VPP acquisitions in 2016 Q2, company has only two VPPs remaining
* Sees Fy 2016 NGL Absolute Production 23-25 mmbbls
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $1.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Selected Haynesville shale acreage expected to be sold
* "We continue to work toward additional solutions to improve our liquidity, reduce our midstream commitments"
* Through 2016 Q2, company's asset divestiture activities have totaled $964 million in net proceeds received to date
* "Continues to focus on select asset divestitures and is currently planning to sell additional properties by year-end 2016"
* Believe our oil production will be relatively flat in 2017 as compared to 2016
* Since January 1, 2016, company has retired at maturity, repurchased or exchanged for equity approximately $1.0 billion of debt
* Sees FY liquids productions 56 - 60 mmbbls
* Qtrly total revenue $1,622 million versus $3,521 million
* Sees FY oil production 33 - 35 mmbbls
* Sees FY total capital expenditures $1,260 - $1,760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer