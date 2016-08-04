BRIEF-Interoil qtrly loss per share $1.16

Aug 4 Interoil Corp :

* Interoil Corporation discloses second quarter 2016 results

* In light of pending transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp Interoil will not hold conference call to discuss its quarterly results

* Qtrly loss per share $1.16

* Qtrly revenue $10.7 million versus $13.6 million