BRIEF-Interoil qtrly loss per share $1.16

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Interoil Corp :
* Interoil Corporation discloses second quarter 2016 results
* In light of pending transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp Interoil will not hold conference call to discuss its quarterly results
* Qtrly loss per share $1.16
* Qtrly revenue $10.7 million versus $13.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer