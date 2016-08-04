版本:
BRIEF-Northstar asset management group Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

Aug 4 Northstar Asset Management Group Inc

* Northstar asset management group announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

