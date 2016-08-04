BRIEF-Harsco Q2 gaap loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Harsco Corp
* Harsco Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $0.17 to $0.32
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 to $0.49
* Sees fy 2015 gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 revenue $370 million versus i/b/e/s view $377.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer