版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Harsco Q2 gaap loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations

Aug 4 Harsco Corp

* Harsco Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $0.17 to $0.32

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 to $0.49

* Sees fy 2015 gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $370 million versus i/b/e/s view $377.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐