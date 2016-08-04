版本:
中国
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Canam Group Q2 loss per share C$0.61

Aug 4 Canam Group Inc :

* Canam Group announces its second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$434.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$464.1 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

