BRIEF-Rothschild names James Neissa head of North America

Aug 4 Rothschild :

* Rothschild & Co names James Neissa head of North America

* Also announced that Lee Lebrun will join Rothschild Global Advisory as head of M&A in North America

* Neissa joins Rothschild from UBS, where he was most recently joint global head of investment banking

* Lebrun was also previously at UBS, where he served as co-head of M&A - Americas