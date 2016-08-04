BRIEF-Rothschild names James Neissa head of North America

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Rothschild :
* Rothschild & Co names James Neissa head of North America
* Also announced that Lee Lebrun will join Rothschild Global Advisory as head of M&A in North America
* Neissa joins Rothschild from UBS, where he was most recently joint global head of investment banking
* Lebrun was also previously at UBS, where he served as co-head of M&A - Americas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer