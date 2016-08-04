版本:
BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 4 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $12.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $20.1 million versus $400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

