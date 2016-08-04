BRIEF-McCoy Global Q2 loss per share c$0.69

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 McCoy Global Inc
* Q2 loss per share c$0.69
* Q2 revenue fell 71 percent to c$6.6 million
* Backlog of $5.3 million at June 30, 2016, compared to $6.0 million at March 31, 2016
* Execution of restructuring plan will reduce operating losses in second half of 2016 if lower revenues persist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer