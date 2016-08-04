BRIEF-Shutterstock reports Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 4 Shutterstock Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 Income From Operations Of $43 million to $51 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $504.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $124.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $495 million to $510 million

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $30 million to $35 million