BRIEF-Shutterstock reports Q2 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Shutterstock Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 Income From Operations Of $43 million to $51 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $504.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $124.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $495 million to $510 million
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $30 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer