BRIEF-Cato reports July same-store sales down 10 pct

Aug 4 Cato Reports July Same

* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.55

* Q2 sales $236.7 million

* Store sales down 10%

* July sales $61.2 million

* July same store sales fell 10 percent

* Q2 same-store sales were down 6% to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

