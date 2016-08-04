BRIEF-Cato reports July same-store sales down 10 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cato Reports July Same
* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.55
* Q2 sales $236.7 million
* Store sales down 10%
* July sales $61.2 million
* July same store sales fell 10 percent
* Q2 same-store sales were down 6% to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer