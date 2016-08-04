版本:
BRIEF-Syneron Medical Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.09

Aug 4 Syneron Medical Reports Second Quarter 2016 Revenue Of $75.0 Million And Non

* Gaap eps of $0.09

* Q2 revenue $75 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.7 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

