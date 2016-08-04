BRIEF-Syneron Medical Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.09

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Syneron Medical Reports Second Quarter 2016 Revenue Of $75.0 Million And Non
* Gaap eps of $0.09
* Q2 revenue $75 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.7 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer