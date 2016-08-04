BRIEF-OGE Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 4 OGE Energy Corp :

* OGE Energy Corp. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* 2016 outlook is unchanged with OG&E projected to earn $1.44 to $1.50 per average diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenues $551.4 million versus $549.9 million

* Qtrly operating revenues $551.4 million versus $549.9 million

* OGE Energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2016 is $1.72 to $1.83 per average diluted share