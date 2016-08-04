BRIEF-OGE Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 OGE Energy Corp :
* OGE Energy Corp. Reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* 2016 outlook is unchanged with OG&E projected to earn $1.44 to $1.50 per average diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenues $551.4 million versus $549.9 million
* OGE Energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2016 is $1.72 to $1.83 per average diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer