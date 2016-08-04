版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Enteromedics Q2 loss per share $0.49

Aug 4 Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.49

* Q2 sales $276,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

