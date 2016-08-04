版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals reports qtrly loss per share $1.47

Aug 4 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Agios reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Collaboration revenue was $7.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $13.2 million for comparable period in 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $1.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

