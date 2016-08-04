BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals reports qtrly loss per share $1.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Agios reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Collaboration revenue was $7.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $13.2 million for comparable period in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $1.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer