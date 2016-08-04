BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q1 adj. EPS C$0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Heroux-devtek Inc :
* Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees FY 2019 sales about c$420 million
* Conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market
* Says remain on pace to achieve annual sales of about c$500 million in fiscal 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer