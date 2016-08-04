BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q1 adj. EPS C$0.15

Aug 4 Heroux-devtek Inc :

* Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees FY 2019 sales about c$420 million

* Conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market

* Says remain on pace to achieve annual sales of about c$500 million in fiscal 2019