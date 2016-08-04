BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy produced 117,353 boe/d in Q2

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Seven Generations Energy Ltd :
* Seven generations continues robust growth in production and funds from operations in the second quarter of 2016
* Produced a record 117,353 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q2 of 2016, up 116 percent from Q2 of 2015
* Sees 2016 planned capital investments to be between $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion
* Subject to expected closing of acquisition, 7g has revised its 2016 guidance for production to 120,000 to 125,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer