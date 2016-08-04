BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy produced 117,353 boe/d in Q2

Aug 4 Seven Generations Energy Ltd :

* Seven generations continues robust growth in production and funds from operations in the second quarter of 2016

* Produced a record 117,353 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q2 of 2016, up 116 percent from Q2 of 2015

* Sees 2016 planned capital investments to be between $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion

* Subject to expected closing of acquisition, 7g has revised its 2016 guidance for production to 120,000 to 125,000 BOE/D