BRIEF-Sajan Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 4 Sajan Inc

* Q2 revenue $7.264 million versus $7.377 million

* Sajan, inc. Announces financial results for second quarter and first half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $7.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)