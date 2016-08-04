BRIEF-Sajan Q2 loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Sajan Inc
* Q2 revenue $7.264 million versus $7.377 million
* Sajan, inc. Announces financial results for second quarter and first half of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $7.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.06
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer