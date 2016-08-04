BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Q2 revenue rose 2.8 pct to $56.3 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
* Q2 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $56.3 million
* Alaska communications reports solid second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net income attributable to alaska communications $0.01
* "remain committed to growing adjusted ebitda and free cash flow and reaffirm our guidance for 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer