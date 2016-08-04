BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Q2 revenue rose 2.8 pct to $56.3 mln

Aug 4 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $56.3 million

* Alaska communications reports solid second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net income attributable to alaska communications $0.01

"remain committed to growing adjusted ebitda and free cash flow and reaffirm our guidance for 2016"