BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q2 net loss per share $3.14

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intercept pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Net ocaliva 2q sales of $75,000 shipped to patients, $2.7 million recorded as deferred revenue
* Q2 earnings per share view $-3.70, revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per share diluted $3.14
* Qtrly total revenue $5.5 million versus $445,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer