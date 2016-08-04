BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q2 net loss per share $3.14

Aug 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Net ocaliva 2q sales of $75,000 shipped to patients, $2.7 million recorded as deferred revenue

* Q2 earnings per share view $-3.70, revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss per share diluted $3.14

* Qtrly total revenue $5.5 million versus $445,000