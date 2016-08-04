BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Aug 4 Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $299 million versus I/B/E/S view $295.8 million

* Reaffirms its financial guidance for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S