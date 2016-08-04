BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q2 earnings per share $0.36

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $299 million versus I/B/E/S view $295.8 million
* Reaffirms its financial guidance for 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer