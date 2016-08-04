BRIEF-Ansys Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

Aug 4 Ansys Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94

* Q2 revenue $246.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.8 million

* Says for quarter ending September 30, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.90 - $0.94

* Backlog of $523.6 million at June 30, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $997.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for quarter ending September 30, GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in range of $244 million to $253 million

* Sees for quarter ending september 30, GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $0.73 to $0.78

* Sees fiscal year GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in range of $990 million to $1,010 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $252.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S