版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 earnings per share $2.80

Aug 4 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $2.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total backlog $20.5 billion as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐