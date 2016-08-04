BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 earnings per share $2.80

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :
* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $2.80
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total backlog $20.5 billion as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer