BRIEF-Neulion Q2 revenue $24.2 million

Aug 4 Neulion Inc :

* Neulion reports second quarter revenue of $24.1 million

* Q2 revenue $24.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

