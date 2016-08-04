版本:
BRIEF-Genie Energy reports Q2 revenue of $44 million

Aug 4 Genie Energy Ltd

* Genie energy ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $44 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

